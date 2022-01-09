PNP starts checkpoint ops to implement election gun ban

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Sunday, Jan. 9, began conducting weapons checks in strategic points in the country as the gun ban that marked the official start of the election period for the May 2022 polls took effect.

According to the PNP, the checkpoint operations for that purpose began at midnight and will continue 150 days after.

The PNP said the checkpoints for weapons checks may be the same as the Quarantine and Border Control Points in areas under an Alert Level 3 or higher.

With the gun ban according to Comelec Resolution No. 10728 in effect, the PNP said all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) issued to licensed firearm holders, juridical entities, and members of government law enforcement agencies are no longer valid for the entire duration of the ban.

Also suspended are Permits issued by the PNP to transport firearms, ammunition, explosives, public firearms display and exhibits, as well as security personnel.

As a general rule, then, only the police, military and members of government law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on official duty are allowed to bear firearms for the entire duration of the election period.

“We remind firearm holders that violation of this prohibition shall be punishable with imprisonment of not less than one (1) year but not more than six (6) years and shall not be subject to probation, in addition, the guilty party shall suffer disqualification to hold public office and deprivation of the right of suffrage and lastly, cancellation of and/or perpetual disqualification to secure gun license/permit,” the PNP said.