PNP: Six Caloocan policemen accused of robbing vendor relieved from posts

(Eagle News) — The six Caloocan policemen who were accused of robbing a vendor of P14,000 have been relieved from their posts.

The Philippine National Police said the relief of the six policemen—identified as corporals Noel Espejo Sison, 33; Rommel Toribio, 29; Ryan Sammy Gomez Mateo, 32; Jake Barcenilla Rosima, 35; Mark Christian Abarca Cabanilla, 31; and Daryl Calija Sablay, 29— was to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

They are now under restrictive custody.

“Nanawagan din kami sa nagpakilalang biktima to fully cooperate sa investigation para mabilis ang takbo ng kaso,” the PNP said.

Vendor Eddie Acaso Yuson had accused the six of getting the P14,000 in cash he had supposedly been given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development while he was on his way to buy food for his family.

One of the six supposedly frisked him, after which a white van with the other policemen

His daughter uploaded a video showing a white van that reportedly appeared after the frisking, also supposedly with the other five policemen.