PNP simplifies death benefit claims process

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police announced it has simplified its death benefit claims process, with bereaved kin of policemen killed in the line of duty no longer required to make a physical appearance at the PNP headquarters to process claims.

In a statement, the PNP said under the new system, a designated “survivor officer” can assist the family in securing the necessary documents required in the processing and timely release of death benefits.

The survivor officers are also tasked to regularly liaise with the bereaved family and update them on the status of the processing of the benefits due to them.

Once cleared, the benefits, the PNP said, shall be automatically credited to the bank account of the spouse or beneficiary.

The PNP said the “survivor officer” shall be assigned to each bereaved family by the chief of office and unit commander of the deceased PNP member.

According to the PNP, the process was simplified following a directive from President Rodrigo Duterte.