PNP sets up 20 quarantine control points within NCR Plus bubble, borders with nearby provinces

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has set up 20 quarantine checkpoints within the NCR Plus bubble and in borders with nearby provinces in a bid to ensure compliance with minimum health protocols and to ensure the additional restrictions are followed.

According to PNP data, the quarantine control points in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are situated in provincial boundaries and in North Luzon Expressway exits within the bubble.

Below is a list of those quarantine control checkpoints:

Bulacan to Pampanga boundaries

DRT Highway, Barangay Bulualto, San Miguel, Bulacan to Gapan, Nueva Ecija

Barangay San Roque road, Baliuag, Bulacan to Candaba, Pampanga

Barangay San Pascual, Hagonoy, Bulacan to Sapang Kawayan, Masantol, Pampanga

NLEx southbound exits

Pulilan exit

Sta. Rita exit

Bocaue exit

Philippine Arena exit

Meycauayan exit

Marilao exit

Cavite to Batangas boundaries

Barangay Amuyong, Alfonso, Cavite to Nasugbu, Batangas

Barangay Sapang 1, Ternate, Cavite to Nasugbu, Batangas

Barangay Sungay East, Tagaytay City to Barangay Guillermo, Talisay, Batangas

Barangay San Jose, Tagaytay City to Barangay Caloocan, Talisay, Batangas

Laguna to Batangas boundaries

Barangay Makiling, Calamba City, Laguna to Sto. Tomas, Batangas

Barangay San Agustin, Alaminos, Laguna to Sto. Tomas, Batangas

Laguna to Quezon boundaries

Barangay San Antonio 2, San Pablo City, Laguna to Tiaong, Quezon

Barangay San Antonio, Luisiana, Laguna to Lucban, Quezon

Barangay Tunhac, Famy, Laguna to Real, Quezon

Barangay San Isidro, Majayjay, Madlena road, Laguna to Lucban, Quezon

The Palace on Sunday announced additional restrictions on the NCR Plus bubble, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Travel within the bubble is allowed but with age restrictions.

The Department of Tourism has said only those aged 18 to 65 are allowed to travel within the bubble.

Residents of the bubble are not allowed to leave the said area unless the travel is essential.

Residents outside the bubble are also banned from entering the NCR Plus bubble unless their travel is also essential.