PNP sets up 20 quarantine control points within NCR Plus bubble, borders with nearby provinces

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has set up 20 quarantine checkpoints within the NCR Plus bubble and in borders with nearby provinces in a bid to ensure compliance with minimum health protocols and to ensure the additional restrictions are followed.
According to PNP data, the quarantine control points in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are situated in provincial boundaries and in North Luzon Expressway exits within the bubble.
Below is a list of those quarantine control checkpoints:
Bulacan to Pampanga boundaries
DRT Highway, Barangay Bulualto, San Miguel, Bulacan to Gapan, Nueva Ecija
Barangay San Roque road, Baliuag, Bulacan to Candaba, Pampanga
Barangay San Pascual, Hagonoy, Bulacan to Sapang Kawayan, Masantol, Pampanga
NLEx southbound exits
Pulilan exit
Sta. Rita exit
Bocaue exit
Philippine Arena exit
Meycauayan exit
Marilao exit
Cavite to Batangas boundaries
Barangay Amuyong, Alfonso, Cavite to Nasugbu, Batangas
Barangay Sapang 1, Ternate, Cavite to Nasugbu, Batangas
Barangay Sungay East, Tagaytay City to Barangay Guillermo, Talisay, Batangas
Barangay San Jose, Tagaytay City to Barangay Caloocan, Talisay, Batangas
Laguna to Batangas boundaries
Barangay Makiling, Calamba City, Laguna to Sto. Tomas, Batangas
Barangay San Agustin, Alaminos, Laguna to Sto. Tomas, Batangas
Laguna to Quezon boundaries
Barangay San Antonio 2, San Pablo City, Laguna to Tiaong, Quezon
Barangay San Antonio, Luisiana, Laguna to Lucban, Quezon
Barangay Tunhac, Famy, Laguna to Real, Quezon
Barangay San Isidro, Majayjay, Madlena road, Laguna to Lucban, Quezon
The Palace on Sunday announced additional restrictions on the NCR Plus bubble, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Travel within the bubble is allowed but with age restrictions.
The Department of Tourism has said only those aged 18 to 65 are allowed to travel within the bubble.
Residents of the bubble are not allowed to leave the said area unless the travel is essential.
Residents outside the bubble are also banned from entering the NCR Plus bubble unless their travel is also essential.