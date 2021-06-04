PNP “seriously considering” proposals to subject police personnel to regular neuro-psychiatric tests

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar is “seriously considering” proposals to subject police personnel to regular neuro-psychiatric tests.

Eleazar made the statement following a policeman’s killing of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez in Quezon City.

The PNP has said Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan is facing criminal and administrative charges for the crime, which was caught on video now disseminated by some media outlets.

The incident came only months after Jonel Nuezca, then also a policeman, shot and killed his neighbors Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio in Paniqui, Tarlac.