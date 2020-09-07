PNP says sister of Ardot Parojinog died due to “cardiogenic shock” over the weekend

(Eagle News) — The sister of the late former Ozamiz City councilor Ardot Parojinog died over the weekend.

Philippine National Police Chief Camilo Cascolan said Melodina Parojinog-Malingin, who was detained over the same drug-related charges as her brother, died due to “cardiogenic shock secondary to intractable cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation to ventricular tachychardia secondary to massive gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to uremic gastropathy.”

Parojinog-Malingin died at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center in Ozamiz City on Sunday morning.

Her death came two days after Parojinog was found dead in his detention cell in Ozamiz.

According to PNP spokesperson Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Parojinog was found dead at 6 a.m., on the same day he was supposed to attend a court hearing.

“No violence was noted,” Banac had said.

Cascolan has ordered an investigation, and ordered Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, Police Regional Office 10 chief, to place the Ozamiz City police chief and night duty personnel under restrictive custody.

He also ordered a probe of the PNP Custodial Center security team under PLtCol Jiger Noceda.

Parojinog is the brother of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., who was killed along with several others in a police raid of the family’s properties in 2017, the same year President Rodrigo Duterte announced the inclusion of the then-mayor in his narco-list.