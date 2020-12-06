PNP says Manila-Mindanao drug network backbone now broken

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Sunday, December 6, announced the Manila-Mindanao drug network backbone has been broken with the arrest of two of its key players over the weekend.

In a statement, PNP Chief, Police General Debold M Sinas, citing reports from PNP Drug Enforcement Group Director, Gen. Ronald Lee, said Marlon Bayan, 32, and Guimalodin Ebrahim were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation by PDEG agents at 7 p.m. on Saturday near a mall in Parañaque City.

The PNP said also confiscated were eight kilograms of high-grade shabu with a street value of approximately P54.4 million.

Sinas said the arrested suspects are known to be regular carriers of shabu from Manila to Mindanao and are part of a large group of drug traffickers composed mostly of natives from Mindanao based in Southern Metro Manila.

The successful drug bust-bust on Saturday is among the initial salvo of Case Operation Plan (COPLAN) Blood Stone launched by PDEG purposely to break the backbone of this major drug distribution network, Sinas said.