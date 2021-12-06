PNP says it has identified suspects in shooting of student, 2 others inside MSU campus

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has identified what it said were the suspects in the shooting inside the Mindanao State University that led to injuries to a student and several others on December 2.

The PNP said Macaraya Saripada Armama, Banjo Saripada, and Rakim Saripada — all of legal age and residents of Barangay Rapasun — are being investigated over the shooting of student Aripodin Darayno Mamacuna, 21; Anwar Dimaodin Kiram; and Mohaimen Batal Maba.

The PNP did not specify how it came up with the list of suspects.

A report from Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office said Mamacuna was walking inside the MSU campus when he noticed that a group of men was following him.

He proceeded to the MSU grandstand to hide, but was found and beaten up.

The report said the other victims tried to help the victim but were shot upon by the suspects.

The PNP said an off-duty policeman who was watching the awarding ceremony of a sporting event at the grandstand, immediately responded to the incident, resulting in an exchange of gun fire.

One suspect, the police said, was hit in the arm.

All suspects fled from the incident.

The PNP is still establishing the motive, but has said it was not discounting the possibility of a gang war.