PNP says 55 of its own are COVID-19-positive

(Eagle News)–Five more police personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the total to 55, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, of the five new cases, two were policemen from Laguna, while the other three were personnel from Muntinlupa, Taguig and Bulacan.

The PNP said there are now 105 police personnel considered as probable cases, while a total of 456 are suspected cases.

So far, eight have recovered from the disease, the PNP said.

The Philippines has confirmed 5223 COVID-19 cases so far.