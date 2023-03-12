PNP: Rifle used to kill Degamo recovered

(Eagle News)–The rifle used in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo has been recovered.

The police said the rifle was retrieved from the suspects.

The Special Investigation Task Force (SITG) tasked to probe the case is also looking into the other firearms used in the March 4 attack.

The police said it was also investigating the “original owner, seller, and buyer” of the vehicles used in the attack.

Authorities have arrested at least four people over the killing of Degamo right outside his residence in Pamplona on March 4.

Degamo was giving out aid when the gunmen attacked.

At least nine other people were killed.

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the creation of two task forces in connection with the Degamo case: one to enforce order in Negros and the other to look into the case.