PNP reports 92 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police reported on Tuesday night almost 100 COVID-19 recoveries.

The PNP said with the 92 more recoveries, the tally rose to 4701 as of 6 p.m.

Over 100, or 118, new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total to 5929.

Of these, the PNP said 1211 were active.

There were still no additional COVID-19 deaths reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said those who were on enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

Earlier, the PNP also inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the safety and health of police personnel.