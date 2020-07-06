PNP reports 899 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police climbed to 899.

The PNP said the data was as of Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m.

Recoveries climbed to 409, while nine deaths were reported.

Suspected cases have reached 1188, while probable cases are at 726.

At least three policemen based in Cebu have died due to the virus.

The Palace has said Cebu was the new epicenter of COVID-19.

At least 12 barangays have been placed under a strict lockdown there.

Tawi-Tawi’s first COVID-19 case is a member of the PNP, the local government confirmed on Sunday night.