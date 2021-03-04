PNP reports 79 more COVID-19 cases; 19 more recover

(Eagle News) — Nineteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10945.

Seventy-nine additional COVID-19 cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 11,499.

Of these, 523 are active.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31, with no additional deaths reported.

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, with some government and medical frontliners given the inoculation.

Included among those prioritized for the vaccination are policemen.

Earlier, the Department of Health reported that the South African variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the Philippines.

Of the six reported cases, it said four were traced to Pasay City.

The DOH has also reported over 80 UK variant cases so far.