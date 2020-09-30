PNP reports 75 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Seventy-five more recoveries have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said with the 75 new recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 4784.

Sixy-one COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 5990.

Of these, 1189 were active.

There were no additional COVID-19 deaths, which means the death toll remains at 17.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The police remain as one of the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they man quarantine checkpoints and ensure peace and order.