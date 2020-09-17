PNP reports 62 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 62 new COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel.

With the additional recoveries, the PNP said the total climbed to 3813 as of Wednesday night.

Twenty-seven additional COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 5233.

Of these, the PNP said 1404 were active.

There were no additional deaths reported, which means the death toll remains at 16.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine supposedly until the end of the month.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to help ensure the health and wellbeing of police personnel as they remain in the frontlines.