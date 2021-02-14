PNP reports 57 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Fifty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10148.

Seventy-two additional COVID-19 cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 10681.

Of these, 503 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 30.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population.

It has released its list of priority groups for the vaccination.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are included in the list.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this February.