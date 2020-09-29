PNP reports 55 new COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 55 additional COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel.

The PNP said with the additional ones, the recovery tally rose to 4610 as of Monday night.

Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases brought the total to 5812.

The PNP said of these, 1185 were active.

No new deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and implement laws.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said police on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.