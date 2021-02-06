PNP reports 52 more COVID-19 cases; 37 more recover

(Eagle News) — Thirty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 9715.

Fifty-two additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 10374.

Of these, based on PNP data, 630 were active.

No additional COVID-19 deaths among PNP personnel were reported, which means the death toll remains at 29.

The government is gearing up for its COVID-19 national vaccination program slated to start this month.

On Friday, the Palace released the list of priority groups for the vaccination.

The list included uniformed personnel, including policemen.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines.