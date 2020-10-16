PNP reports 50 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel

(Eagle News)–Fifty more policemen have recovered from COVID-19.

With the additional recoveries, the Philippine National Police said the COVID-19 recovery tally among police personnel rose to 5950.

Fifty more COVID-19 cases, however, were reported, pushing the total to 6636.

Of these, the PNP said 666 were active.

No additional death was reported, which meant the death toll remained at 20 so far.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man checkpoints and ensure that laws are being followed.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.