PNP reports 50 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Fifty additional COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 11742.

Of these, 589 were active.

Thirty-four additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 11742.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive last week.

The kickoff took place as the OCTA research group noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The group had said the surge was possibly due to the COVID-19 virus variants detected in the Philippines.

On Monday, the Department of Health said 52 more South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were monitored in the country.

The additional cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.

According to the DOH, of the 52 new South African variant cases, 41 were from Metro Manila.

The DOH has said, however, that the increased mobility and failure to follow minimum safety requirements were directly to blame for the uptick in COVID-19 cases, exacerbated, too, by the virus variants.