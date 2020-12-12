PNP reports 46 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Forty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

With the additional recoveries, the Philippine National Police said the recovery total rose to 8054.

Fifty-four additional PNP COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 8559.

Of these, 478 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program should a vaccine be available.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.