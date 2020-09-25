PNP reports 45 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 45 additional COVID-19 recoveries, pushing the recovery tally to 4411.

The PNP said the figures were as of Friday night, Sept. 25.

No additional COVID-19 death means the death toll remains at 17.

Thirty-five additional COVID-19 cases were reported, however, pushing the total to 5674.

The PNP has vowed to continue to man quarantine checkpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making the police one of the country’s frontliners.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.