PNP reports 44 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Forty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 10573.

Fifty-three additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10993.

Of these, 425 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which leaves the PNP COVID-19 death toll at 31.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated this year.

Vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.

Among the priorities in the vaccination program are uniformed personnel, including policemen.

On Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had approved the Metro Manila Council’s recommendation to place Metro Manila under a modified general community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make a decision on Monday.