PNP reports 42 additional COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 42 additional COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel, bringing the total to 2521.

The PNP said according to data as of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in its organization rose as well, from 3380 on Sunday, to 3506.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 16.

Suspect cases are at 2689, while probable cases are at 691.

The Department of Health has so far reported 194252 total COVID-19 cases in the country, with the addition of 4686 cases on Monday.