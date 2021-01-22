PNP reports 39 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total climbed to 9193.

Thirty-two additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 9715.

Of these, 494 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 28.

The government has said it was eyeing inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby providing indirect protection to the rest.

The government said uniformed personnel, including police personnel, were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national immunization program.