PNP reports 34 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Thirty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7240 as of 6 p.m. of November 15.

Forty-eight additional COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 7677.

Of these, 413 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 24.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the protection of police personnel, who remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has inked an agreement with Makati Medical Center for medical services.

It added all policemen on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.