PNP reports 33 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8689.

Thirty additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9066.

Of these, 350 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The Presidential Security Group has admitted some of its soldiers have been vaccinated for COVID-19, despite the absence of an approval for use of any vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

But the PSG said the vaccination was necessary to ensure the President, whom they guard, remains safe.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the unauthorized use of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.