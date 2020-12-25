PNP reports 33 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-three more policemen have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8475.

Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 PNP total to 8821.

Of these, 319 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The government said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.