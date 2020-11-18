PNP reports 33 additional COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7293.

Forty-two additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 7734.

Of these, 417 were active.

No additional deaths have been reported, which means the death toll was still at 24.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to enforce laws.

The PNP has said all police personnel on duty during the enhanced community quarantine and the modified enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.