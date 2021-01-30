PNP reports 28 additional COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional COVID-19 recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9467.

Forty-five additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10087.

Of these, 592 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 28.

The Philippine government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Among those to be prioritized in the COVID-19 inoculation were uniformed personnel, including policemen.

The government has confirmed the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant had been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Health authorities later confirmed the variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.