PNP reports 27 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 27 additional COVID-19 recoveries within its ranks.

With the addition, the PNP said the number of recoveries rose to 4191 as of Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Total COVID-19 cases also climbed to 5531, including the 36 additional cases.

Of these, the PNP said 1323 were active.

The death toll remains at 17, with no new deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they man quarantine checkpoints and ensure peace and order.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan earlier said all police personnel on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The PNP has also inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of policemen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.