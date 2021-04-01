PNP reports 239 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Thursday, April 1, the 239 additional PNP COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 15,105.

Of these, 2349 are active.

Over 100–or 146–additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 12718.

One additional death brought the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 38.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues unabated.

The Palace has attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases to the presence of virus variants.