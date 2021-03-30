PNP reports 234 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Tuesday, March 30, the additional 234 cases pushed the total cases to 14676.

Of these, 2245 were active.

Over 100, or 146, have recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 12394.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could reach 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues unabated.

Over the weekend, the Palace announced the Greater Manila area would revert to an enhanced community quarantine until April 4 in a bid to curb the surge.

The Palace has said the surge was due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.