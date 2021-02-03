PNP reports 21 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 9639.

Thirty-five additional cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 10288.

Of these, 620 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 29.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including the police–were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

It said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, or a phenomenon in which the rest of the population is given indirect protection when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease.

The vaccination program is expected to start this year.