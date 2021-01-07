PNP reports 20 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8800.

Fifteen additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 9159.

Of these, 331 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Among those to be prioritized are uniformed personnel–including policemen.

Policemen are among the country’s frontliners as they continue to enforce laws and conduct operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.