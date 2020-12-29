PNP reports 19 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Nineteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the COVID-19 recovery total among police personnel rose to 8580 as a result.

Twelve additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 8947.

Of these, 340 cases were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said it was targeting vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the population against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

On Monday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed soldiers who are members of the Presidential Security Group were inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine from China.

“As the unit primarily tasked to protect and secure the highest official of the land, the PSG will have to ensure that the President is safe from all threats — including Covid-19,” AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in explaining the decision for the vaccination.