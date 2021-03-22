PNP reports 139 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

The PNP said the 139 additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 13,147.

Of these, 1,399 were active.

Forty additional recoveries, on the other hand, pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 11,712.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Department of Health has attributed to increased mobility and a failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.

On Sunday, the Palace announced non-essential travel into and outside Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan was banned for two weeks, in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The government has said checkpoints manned by the police would be installed in strategic areas to ensure that the additional restrictions were being complied with.