PNP reports 13 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 9154.

Thirty-eight additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 9683.

Of these, 501 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen—were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The Department of Health said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.