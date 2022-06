(Eagle News) — Thirteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 48901.

The PNP said there are so far 27 active COVID-19 cases in the PNP.

Recoveries are at 48745, with no additional ones reported.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 129.

Metro Manila and several other areas are under a COVID-19 alert level 1 from July 1 to 15.