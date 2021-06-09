PNP reports 126 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 25190.

Of these, 1756 were active.

Over 100, or 113, more recoveries were reported among police personnel, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 23364.

One additional death also pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 70.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar thanked President Duterte for his statement, noting the risk of policemen to COVID-19 while performing their duties.

The PNP has said it has at least three quarantine facilities for PNP personnel who contract COVID-19.