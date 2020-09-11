PNP reports 111 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 COVID-19 recoveries in one day.

According to the PNP, as of Friday night, the tally of recoveries among police personnel has reached 3507, 111 recoveries more than the 3396 reported on Thursday night.

Seventy-three additional COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 4941.

There were no recent reports of additional deaths so far, which means the death toll remains at 16.

Suspect cases are at 3147 while probable cases are at 737.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints, with the different community quarantines imposed in parts of the country.

Only recently, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health and wellbeing of police personnel.