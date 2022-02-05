PNP releases over P3 billion as performance-based bonus of personnel

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has released over P3 billion as the performance-based bonus (PBB) of policemen.

PNP Finance Service Director Police Brigadier General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said bonuses were credited to the individual payroll accounts of PNP personnel on Friday, February 4, 2022″.

The PNP said 201,398 PNP personnel are set to receive their bonuses.

Those who were found guilty of administrative and/or criminal cases by final and executory judgment in FY 2019, however, are not entitled to the PBB.

The grant of the PBB is subject to the guidelines put forward in Fiscal Directive No. 2022 – 01, which specifies that the same be given to all qualified PNP uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

The release of the PBB 2019 to individual personnel is subject to eight percent (8%) tax pursuant to the Department of Budget and Management’s Circular 2019 – 01 under Executive Order No. 80, series(s) 2012 and Executive Order No. 201, s. 2016 dated September 3, 2019, the PNP said.