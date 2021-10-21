PNP reiterates appeal for public to follow minimum health protocols amid reports of complacency

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday, Oct. 21, reiterated his appeal for the public to follow minimum health protocols when going out.

Eleazar made the appeal following reports that health and safety protocols were violated by some people visiting Manila Bay following the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila over the weekend.

Health authorities earlier said there was apparent complacency following the downgrading of the alert level in the region to 3, amid the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

“Nauunawaan ko ang kagustuhan ng ating mga kababayan na makalabas ng kanilang mga tahanan, subalit kung hindi tayo mag-iingat ay hindi malabong tumaas na naman ang kaso ng COVID-19 at mapilitan na naman ang gobyerno na maghigpit sa mga protocols,” Eleazar said.

He said he has directed all police commanders to ensure that a sufficient number of policemen are deployed in specific areas in Metro Manila to ensure all protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are followed.

Eleazar, however, reminded police personnel to observe maximum tolerance.

Under a COVID-19 alert level 3, several establishments are allowed to operate at a 30 percent indoor venue capacity, but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

They may operate at a 50 percent outdoor venue capacity even for unvaccinated individuals, provided that all the establishment’s employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.