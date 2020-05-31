PNP recruitment and training programs to resume as NCR eases to GCQ on June 1

(Eagle News) – Recruitment and training programs will resume under the “new normal” starting Monday, June 1, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Saturday, May 30.

In a statement, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa announced that the PNP’s Recruitment and Selection Service (RSS) “will resume processing of applications for recruitment to fill existing vacancies for recruitment, lateral entry, and cadetship program”.

Under a memorandum issued by the PNP’s National Headquarters, a new set of guidelines will be observed for the conduct of career and training courses in accordance with the Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine and General Community Quarantine.

“Among strict guidelines to be observed are social distancing and wearing of facemask, observance of minimum health standards by the PNP Health Service, prohibition on sharing and borrowing of personal belongings such as pens, phones, notebooks, laptops, and others”, the PNP statement said.

Venues of training courses will be inspected ” to ensure that proper disinfection is done in all facilities as a preventive measure against COVID-19.”

A medical clearance from the PNP Health Service will be required for participation in any training program.

Meanwhile, the PNP-RSS clarified that the resumption of the recruitment program applies only to applicants who have pending medical, neuro-psychiatric, and drug test examinations.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the PNP-RSS’s official website and social media pages for additional details.

Eagle News Service