PNP: President Duterte wants more intensified campaign vs illegal drugs

Police chiefs ordered to update list of priority targets

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered all chiefs of police to update their list of the priority targets following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for the police to further step up the campaign against illegal drugs.

Eleazar said the President’s order was made through Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

The PNP chief made the announcement of the updating following the confiscation of more or less 809 kilos of shabu last week in Zambales, Bataan and Cavite operations.

The illegal drugs worth P5.5 billion seized in four separate operations represent the biggest drug haul in the campaign against illegal drugs in the country this year so far.

According to the PNP chief, this indicates that illegal drugs syndicates are still operating in the country and are getting help from drug pushers in the communities.

“Hindi nagpahinga ang mga sindikato ng droga kahit sa panahon ng pandemya kaya hinihikayat ko din ang ating mga stakeholders at community partners na tulungan kami sa laban na ito,” Eleazar said.

He said the police are now working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for the destruction of the illegal drugs recently confiscated.