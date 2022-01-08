PNP posts 376 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 43113 on Saturday, Jan. 8, after the Philippine National Police reported 376 new COVID-19 cases.

This was a jump from the single-digit additional cases typically reported by the national police force before the holidays.

On Friday, the PNP reported 298 additional COVID-19 cases among its ranks.

According to the PNP, of the total cases detected so far, 1225 were active.

PNP COVID-19 recoveries rose to 41763 with the addition of one recovery.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125, with no additional deaths reported.

The Department of Health earlier warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, with the “continued decreased adherence” to public health protocols and the detection of local Omicron variant cases in the country.

The DOH has said the Philippines was now at a “high risk” for COVID-19.

Metro Manila is expected to remain under an alert level 3 until Jan. 15.