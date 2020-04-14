PNP: Policemen deployed during ECQ to receive hazard pay on April 16

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Tuesday, April 14, announced policemen deployed during the enhanced community quarantine will receive their hazard pay on April 16.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said the pay was P500 per day of duty.

“That should further boost the financial flexibility of our troops and their families apart from the full range of salary and allowances in April sans deduction for loan amortization for this month,” Gamboa said.

The PNP has deployed personnel on the streets amid the ECQ to ensure that social distancing measures will continue to be implemented.

The ECQ ends on April 31.