PNP: Persons traveling for medical, other emergency reasons to be allowed to cross NCR Plus borders during ECQ in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Persons traveling for medical or other emergency reasons will be allowed to cross borders in the National Capital Region Plus for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police said.

According to PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar, these individuals are also classified as authorized persons outside residences.

They include individuals with doctors’ appointments and individuals who need to return to their provinces because someone from their family died or their wives are giving birth.

He said other reasons that are “part of Filipino culture” will also be accepted.

According to Eleazar, those requiring emergency treatment will, in particular, be allowed across borders especially if the condition cannot be treated within the locality due to the unavailability of medical facilities.

He said the decision to allow them to cross was also based on the assumption that most of them have family doctors or trusted physicians who are based outside the LGUs where they live.

“Pati ang mga naka-schedule magpabakuna sa ibang siyudad ay makatatawid sa mga border dahil alam naman natin na may mga LGUs (Local Government Units) na nagbabakuna ng mga empleyado ng mga kumpanya na located sa kani-kanilang mga lugar,” he said.

Eleazar reminded the public to continue observing safety and health protocols.

“Ang layunin ng ECQ ay para malimitahan ang paglabas ng mga tao at maiwasan ang lalong pagkalat ng COVID-19. Kaya kung wala naman tayong mahalagang lakad o kaya ay puwede naman ipagpaliban ang lakad ay mas mabuting manatili muna tayo sa ating mga bahay habang ECQ,” he said.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to end on Aug. 20.

Metro Manila mayors have also agreed to extend curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ.