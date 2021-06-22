PNP-PDEA guidelines for anti-illegal drug ops may be completed before the end of June: PDEA

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency unified guidelines for anti-illegal drug operations may be completed before the end of the month.

This is according to PDEA director-general Wilkins Villanueva, who held a series of meetings with PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar for the guidelines, following the February fatal shootout between PNP and PDEA operatives at a mall along Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Another near-misencounter was reported in May, this time, in Fairview.

“We will immediately disseminate these for the immediate compliance of our operating units,” Eleazar said.

According to the PNP chief, police commanders, in particular, have the responsibility of ensuring their personnel are well-briefed on the guidelines.

He said they should also exercise “efficient supervision” to ensure that the guidelines are followed by their subordinates.

“I would like to stress that those who will not follow the unified rules will face sanctions,” he said.

At least four people–two policemen, a PDEA agent, and an informant— were killed in the ensuing shootout between PNP and PDEA operatives on February 24.

Both sides blamed the other for the shootout, which was probed by the Board of Inquiry.

The PNP said the misencounter months later was prevented following better communication between both sides.