PNP, partners hold 6th National Advisory Council Summit

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police and its partners are holding a three-day virtual summit aimed at discussing possible reforms in the PNP for institutionalization.

The 6th National Advisory Council Summit started on Wednesday, October 21, and will last until October 23.

The theme of this year’s event is “Rising Together: Building Resilience and Adapting to the New Environment through the Bayanihan Spirit.”

According to PNP Chief, Police General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan the summit “comes at the most opportune time when we are all adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Despite this worldwide disruptive phenomenon, it is very inspiring to experience the ‘Bayanihan Spirit’ manifested by our PNP Advisory Council members, whose strong presence and active support in different forms extended during these trying times help us cope with the difficulties and assuage our fears and bring us hope,” he said.

The PNP chief also noted the collaboration of the National Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development and the NCRPO Regional Advisory Council.

During the summit, attendees–both physical and virtual— share success stories, best practices, and breakthroughs involving the police.

The yearly summit is also an avenue for the PNP and its stakeholders to discuss the plans and programs laid under the PNP Transformation Program – the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan 2030.

“In line with the government’s thrusts for the country to “Heal and recover as One”, this summit will provide a good venue to share information, discuss relevant issues, concerns and challenges; and share good practices and best practices and initiatives showcasing strong and active partnerships that could be replicated or adapted,” Cascolan said.